New MediaTek Dimensity 8300 mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has launched its latest mobile processor, the new MediaTek Dimensity 8300 which gets a range of upgrades over the previous generation processor. The new processor comes with a 20% faster CPU and it offers 30% peak gains in power efficiency.

According to the press release, the new Dimensity 8300 offers 60% greater performance and it come with 55% better power efficiency, plus it has a range of generative AI capabilities and low-power and adaptive gaming technology.

“With MediaTek’s optimized Dimensity 8000 series, consumers don’t have to pick and choose between accessibility and premier experiences like flagship-grade memory or accelerated AI capabilities—they can have it all,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 8300 unlocks new possibilities for the premium smartphone segment, offering users in-hand AI, hyper-realistic entertainment opportunities, and seamless connectivity without sacrificing efficiency.”

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 is the first premium-tier SoC to come with full generative AI support, thanks to the APU 780 AI processor integrated into the chipset. This enables the Dimensity 8300 to provide support to developers to build innovative applications that leverage large language models (LLMs) up to 10B, as well as stable diffusion. The APU 780 features the same architecture as the flagship Dimensity 9300 SoC, resulting in 2x improvement in INT and FP16 computation and a 3.3x boost in AI performance over the Dimensity 8200.These AI capabilities, combined with MediaTek’s 14-bit HDR-ISP Imagiq 980, will take premium smartphone photography and video capturing to new heights. Users will be able to capture sharper, clearer videos at 4K60 HDR, and record for longer thanks to the Dimensity 8300’s extremely power efficient design.

You can find out more information about the new MediaTek Dimensity 8300 mobile processor over at the MediaTek website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about new smartphones with this processor.

Source MediaTek



