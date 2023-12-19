New McLaren GTS has 635PS

McLaren has unveiled its latest supercar, the McLaren GTS, the car comes with 635PS and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.2 seconds, it also has a 0 to 200 km/h or 0 to 124 mph time of 8.9 seconds.

The new McLaren GTS is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and the car weighs in at 1,520 kg, it is 10kg lighter than the GT, it also gets some design upgrades over the GT.

“The new McLaren GTS offers an unmatched blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, with refinement and practicality. When you want a true supercar driving experience, the GTS delivers that; when you want to relax on a longer journey of with luggage for a weekend away, the GTS is an ideal companion. This is a car that is true to McLaren’s racing DNA but with multiple layers of ability.”

Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive.

Retaining the core McLaren attractions of beautiful yet functional design, class-leading power-to-weight ratio – enabled by lightweight carbon fibre construction centred on a unique monocoque chassis – and unmatched driving dynamics, the new GTS is also visually even more powerful and offers increased choice of exterior and interior specification.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren GTS over at McLaren at the link below, the car is now available to order and the first deliveries will start in 2024.

Source McLaren



