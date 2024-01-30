New Maserati Grecale Modena Sport limited edition unveiled

Maserati has unveiled a new limited-edition of its Grecale SUV, the Maserati Grecale Modena Sport for the UK the car will be limited to just 50 units and these new limited-edition models are available to order now,

The Maserati Grecale Modena Sport will come with a two-litre mild hybrid engine that produces 330 horsepower, the car comes with a top speed of 149 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 mile per hour time of just 5.3 seconds.

Befitting its name, the Grecale Modena Sport is distinguished through striking 21-inch Crio Gloss Black forged alloy wheels, matching its exterior black details such as front splitter, side skirt inserts, daylight opening and badge finishes. Complementing its stealth look are red brake callipers and rear privacy glass. The new addition also comes with an electric panoramic sunroof and is available in a choice of four shades, Bianco Astro, Blu Intenso, Grigio Lava and Nero Tempesta.

On the inside, its upmarket cabin features full premium leather upholstery in black or red, with Chevron stitching design, offset by high gloss piano black wood trim. The new Modena Sport is comprehensively specified, with a plethora of comfort and technology features. Included as standard are Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Sonus Faber premium sound system, active cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear active braking, full LED headlights, hill descent control, rear view camera, wireless charger, 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch multi-function comfort screen.

You can find out more details about the new limited edition Maserati Grecale Modena Sport over at the Maserati website at the link below, with just 50 units available it may sell out quickly.

Source Maserati



