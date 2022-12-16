New Maserati Grecale now available in the UK from £58,500

The new Maserati Grecale SUV is now available at Maserati showrooms in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £58,500, the car comes in a choice of three different models.

These include the GT which comes with 300 horsepower, the Modena which has 330 horsepower, and the Trofeo which comes with 530 horsepower.

Maserati’s designers and engineers have ensured that the Grecale delivers many best-in-class features including generous interior space, drivability and handling, with a sumptuous interior using an array of the finest wood, carbon fibre and leather combinations. The interior also includes the traditional coveted Maserati clockface that is, for the first time, digitised and voice controlled.

As you would expect from a luxury marque, Grecale comes comprehensively equipped as standard, including Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, active cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear active braking, full LED headlights, hill descent control, rear view camera, 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8.8 multi-function comfort screen. In car technology is managed by the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system and Maserati Connect, enabling state of the art connectivity and support.

Drivers seeking even more driving pleasure, luxury and technology can specify numerous options, including the acclaimed Sonus Faber audio system (128W with 21 speakers).

You can find out more information about the new Maserati Grecale SUV over at Maserati at the link below.

Source Maserati





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals