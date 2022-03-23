Maserati Grecale SUV fully revealed

Maserati has finally stopped teasing the Grecale SUV and has revealed details and photos of the SUV. Grecale will be offered in a version with a conventional internal combustion engine, a hybrid, and a fully electric version within a year. The vehicle will be the first fully electric SUV Maserati produces.

At launch, Maserati will offer three versions, including a GT powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine producing 296 horsepower in the US and Canada. A Modena version will utilize a four-cylinder engine producing 325 horsepower with mild-hybrid technology. The top line will be a Trofeo version using a 3.0-liter V6 engine making 523 horsepower.

The fully electric version will be called the Grecale Folgore and will utilize 400V technology. Trofeo versions will reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 177 mph. The only detail Maserati hasn’t shared this time is how much the SUV will cost.

