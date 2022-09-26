New Marantz Cinema Series unveiled

Marantz has launched its latest high-end audio devices with the launch of the new Marantz Cinema Series and there are a number of models in the range.

The line-up includes the Cinema 40, Cinema 50, Cinema 60, Cinema 70sand the AV10 and AMp 10 and prices start at £849 and go to up £5,999.

“The CINEMA Series is the convergence of three unmistakable characteristics of Marantz heritage – exceptionally high performance, meticulous build quality, and elegant timeless design.” said Joel Sietsema, Marantz and Classé president. “The most discerning cinephiles and audiophiles will appreciate the CINEMA Series’ immersive sound experience, expertly crafted for the dedicated home theater. Those who desire both form and function will equally appreciate the display-worthy artisan craftsmanship that elevates any luxury living space.”

All CINEMA Series AVRs boast superb performance and a powerful 3D soundscape thanks to the latest immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, plus 8K video available on multiple inputs, room optimization available on multiple inputs, and additional features designed to enhance the at-home entertainment experience.

You can find out more details about the new Marantz Cinema Series over at the Marantz website at the link below, they will be available from the end of October.

Source Marantz



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals