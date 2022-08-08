HiBy RS2 Darwin R2R based portable digital audio player

The HiBy RS2 player is a new portable digital audio player based on Darwin Audio Architecture and equipped with the R2R Resistor Ladder Network DAC Array which is now available to preorder priced at $479. HiBy has featured an FPGA clock system with precise dual crystal oscillators on the RS2. The RS2 uses 45.158mHz/49.152mHz clocks to reduce phase noise and jitter.

Fitted with a high-current mode amplification circuit with an OPA1652 and an LPF circuit with dual OPA1612 chips. The RS2 packs a “powerful performance with clean noise-free output” say it is creators and is equipped with a single-ended 3.5 mm and balanced 4.4 mm headphone output ports.

Portable digital audio player

“HiBy RS2 supports high-resolution PCM, and DSD signals. It supports PCM signals up to 32-Bit/384kHz and native DSD256 decoding. RS2 also supports 8x MQA unfolding offering great performance in the palm of your hands. It can also work as a USB DAC with your system. RS2 also supports line-out/coaxial outputs. HiBy has designed the RS2 with dual memory card slots each supporting up to 2 TB of microSD cards.”

“Darwin Architecture is HiBy’s in-house developed high-resolution audio signal processing technology that brings retro R2R technology with advanced modern features. It effectively reduces the distortion caused by the resistor mismatch in an R2R ladder array producing a clean and natural output.

RS2 also features OS (OverSampling) mode and NOS (Non-OverSampling) mode bringing a personalized experience for the users with different IEMs and Headphones. The Darwin architecture here houses a 256-tap adjustable FIR filter. It is capable of up to 16x oversampling with a variety of AA filters like Phase linearity, High-Fidelity, etc.”

“HiBy RS2 has got a large 3500mAh battery. It provides continuous music playback for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Standby time is up to 40 days. HiBy RS2 brings the amazing Darwin R2R technology to your pockets in a small and versatile form factor. It’s quite a promising device that packs a musical, lively sound signature for its users. The RS2 is available on pre-order now.”

Source : HiBy

