Tooro hybrid polyphonic 6 voice 4 part synthesizer with 12bit oscillators

A new polyphonic synthesiser has launched via Kickstarter this month providing musicians with a way to sequence up to 4 different sounds at the same time, and create a whole track. As well as layer parts to create enormous, complex tones, or play up to 6-note chords, panning each note in the stereo field for lush, all-encompassing sound.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $468 or £361. If the Töörö Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Töörö project review the promotional video below.

“Töörö (tuh-ruh) is a highly characterful polyphonic synthesizer, that packs incredible synthesis capabilities into an almost impossibly small space and price, so that any studio or stage setup can enjoy the power of polyphonic hardware synthesis. Töörö offers incredible sounds on tap. We crammed in two 12-bit wavetable oscillators full of fizz and grit, inspired by the classic Microwave, allowed each to be shaped further with FM synthesis, ring modulation and auto-sync, as well as a host of modulation and effects power.”

“Explore its characterful and deep sound design possibilities on the front panel, to create powerful live multitimbral arrangements using its 4-part 6-voice sound engine with built-in stereo delay and individual outputs.”

– 6 voices of analog/digital hybrid synthesis.

– 4 part multitimbral, with stereo 1/4″ and 3.5mm individual outputs.

– Each voice features dual 12-bit wavetables, with morphing, auto-sync, and FM (with virtual modulation oscillators).

– Users can create custom wavetables using built-in waveforms.

– Unique highly-characterful 12dB/octave discrete analog “A847” filter, with wild resonance and multiple sweet spots.

– 2 AHDSR Envelopes.

– 2 LFOs with classic and random waveforms, and rise and fall controls.

– Advanced global stereo delay effect with modulation and feedback controls.

– 100 user-presets and 10 user-multi available for onboard sound storage and recall.

– Edit all sound parameters, parts and settings quickly and intuitively from the front panel matrix.

– Extensive MIDI implementation with DIN in and out, and smart thru function. All significant sound shaping parameters editable via MIDI CC – Responds to polyphonic after-touch messages.

– Compact dimensions of 70 x 120 x 45 mm, only 750g in weight.

– Rugged aluminum chassis, high-quality parts, non-slip design.

– USB powered – can be powered by computer, USB mains plug, or USB power bank. On/off power switch at rear.

– Features 3 year warranty.

– Made in Germany.

Töörö offers unique sounds to any electronic music setup. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Töörö crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals