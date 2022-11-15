New M2 iPad Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple announced their new M2 iPad Pro last month and the device recently went on sale, now we get to find out more details about Apple’s latest high-end iPad.

The iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful iPad to date, it is powered by their new M2 processor, which is the same processor that Apple uses in their MacBook Air.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iPad Pro and it range of features, the device is available in two sizes, 11 inches, and 12.9 inches, let’s find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video the new iPad Pro is an impressive device, the design of the tablet has not changed from the M1 iPad Pro from last year.

Pricing for the new iPad Pro is the same as last year, the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage costs $799 for the WiFi version, and the cellular version costs $999.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the WiFi version and the cellular model costs $1,299. The tablets are available with a range of storage options including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The top model with the 12.9-inch display and 2TB of storage and cellular costs a massive $2,399.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





