New M1 iPad Air shown off on video

The new M1 iPad Air went on sale last week, the device is Apple’s latest iPad powered by one of their Apple Silicon processors.

Now we get to find out more details about this new iPad Air in a new hands-on video from MacRumors, let’s find out more details about the device.

The new M1 iPad Air features the Apple M1 silicon processor, this is the same processor that Apple uses in their iPad Pro tablets.

The M1 Silicon processor features an 8-core CPU, 8-core graphics, Apple Neural Engine, and 8GB of RAM, the device also comes with a 10.9 inch LED display.

The 10.9-inch display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, the tablet comes with a choice of storage options including 64GB, or 256GB of storage.

The tablet has a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back, the rear camera is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front there is also a 12-megapixel camera, this is Apple’s 12-megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime HD camera that is designed for video chat and also for taking Selfies.

Pricing for the new M1 iPad Air starts at $599 for the 64GB model, the 256GB model retails for $749.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

