New Logitech Zone Wired headset $129, Microsoft Teams certified

Logitech has today announced the availability of its new wired headset aptly named the Zone Wired, priced at $129. The USB headset features premium 40mm audio drivers and advanced noise cancelling microphone technology.

Zone Wired works with common calling applications across most all platforms and operating systems. Business certifications include Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, compatible with Zoom, and works with other popular applications like Cisco Jabber, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting to ensure compatibility and seamless integration in the workplace.

Zone Wired solves the ambient noise issue with noise-canceling dual mic technology that accurately suppresses distracting sounds like keyboard clicks, nearby talkers, and HVAC noise as close as 60 cm away. By isolating your voice from any acoustic clutter around you, this USB headset delivers superbly clearer calls and video meetings, says Logitech.

“Zone Wired is designed for all-day use with a silicone head cushion and memory-foam ear pads that provide a comfortable fit. Whether you have a loud toddler or family member perfecting the saxophone, Zone Wired will provide crisp audio on video calls or while listening to your own music thanks to its 40 mm audio drivers. Noise-canceling dual mic technology accurately suppresses distracting sounds like keyboard clicks or nearby talkers. For moments when you need to quickly go on mute, the mic boom features a flip-to-mute function that provides immediate privacy any time, and LED indicators on the controller provide at-a-glance confirmation of this function—for that added peace of mind your co-worker can’t hear the dog barking.”

“Microsoft Teams certification ensures it’s super easy to launch the Teams1 app directly from Zone Wired with a single click. Intuitive in-line controls are always at your fingertips on the tangle-free cable to adjust volume, mute, answer/end/reject calls, and play/pause music. The mic boom features a flip-to-mute function that provides immediate privacy any time and LED indicators on the controller provide at-a-glance confirmation of key functions.”

Source : Logitech

