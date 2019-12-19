New LG Ultra Monitors coming at CES in January

LG has announced that it will be launching a new range of LG Ultra Monitors at CES 2020 in January, this will include UltraFine, UltraWide and UltraGear monitors.

The range includes some new gaming monitors with 27 inch, 34 inch and 38 inch display and also some new wide monitors.

LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) expand on the lineup’s strong reputation for blistering speed and excellent picture quality. Demonstrated earlier this year by LG’s first 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS display, LG’s gaming monitors raise the bar for speedy performance and gorgeous visuals.

Another CES Innovation Award winner, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. The unit also offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG’s IPS technology to realize precise color reproduction.

You can find out more details about the new LG Ultra range of monitors over at LG at the link below, we will have more information at CES next month.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals