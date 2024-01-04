New LG 2024 OLED TV lineup unveiled at CES

LG has unveiled its new 2024 OLED TV lineup an the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, ands the new models come with LG’s latest AI processor and a range ofg new features and updates.

Driven by a customer-centric approach, LG’s “Sync to You, Open to All” vision expresses the company’s aim to create personalized experiences for every lifestyle, with products that are accessible to all. To this end, LG’s webOS smart TV platform provides tailored solutions and services with an expanded ecosystem featuring extended connectivity, offering unique encounters as a media and entertainment platform company to provide the ultimate TV experience for all.

LG is introducing the all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 with a cutting-edge AI-powered processor; developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. Notably the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, the company’s OLED TVs deliver a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the ingenious AI processor adeptly refines colors by analyzing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

You can find out more details about the new LG 2024 OLED TV lineup over at the LG website at the link below, as yet there are no details on the US pricing or availability of this new range of TVs.

