New Lexus LS unveiled

Lexus has unveiled a face lifted version of the Lexus LS, the car will go on sale in Japan later this year and it gets a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The updated Lexus LS gets a number of design changes and also some new features, including improved suspension and more technology.

“In pursuing high-quality driving performance, which is the starting point of the LS, the entire team united and tenaciously searched for elements that needed to be improved. Placing importance on people’s sensibilities, we thoroughly addressed every detail of the components and control systems related to driving performance, including quietness and ride comfort, ranging, for example, from the internal structure of the tires to the feel experienced when sitting in the seats and the acceleration response in daily driving. Also, I believe that, in the process of pursuing vehicle behavior that is ideal during Lexus Teammate driving assist, the fundamental vehicle performance of the new LS has been greatly honed, resulting in the further evolution of the high-quality driving expected of a brand flagship.”

You can find out more information about the new Lexus LS over at Lexus at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will go on sale outside of Japan.

