New Lexus BEV coming in 2026

Lexus has revealed that they will be launching their next generation of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in 2026 and the cards will be built on a new modular vehicle body structure which will make some significant changes to production.

We will get to see the first concept in the range soon at the Japan Mobility Show which takes place next month and we are looking forward to seeing what Lexus has planned for their new electric vehicle lineup.

In 2026, Lexus will introduce a next generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) with a revolutionary modular vehicle body structure, a drastically changed production method and a completely renewed software platform. A first concept model that explores this approach will be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in October as part of Lexus’s commitment to changing the future of automobiles through electrification.

The announcement was made at the Lexus Showcase event which was held in Japan on 15-16 September.

Lexus International President Takashi Watanabe introduced a line-up of new Lexus models designed to meet the diverse needs of customers and regions across the world. He also discussed the future direction of Lexus vehicle manufacturing and the company’s efforts to address the challenge of developing and promoting BEVs to help achieve a carbon-neutral society.

Since its founding in 1989, Lexus has upheld the principle of “Pushing Boundaries,” constantly challenging the conventional notions of luxury cars and consistently delivering new technologies and values to its customers. As a luxury lifestyle brand, it will remain agile and attentive to customer needs and the evolving times.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus BEV which is coming in 2026 over at Lexus at the link below. We will have more details on the new concept car when it is made official in October.

