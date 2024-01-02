New Lancia Ypsilon teaser photo released

Lancia has revealed another new teaser photo of its new Lancia Ypsilon and this photo gives us a look at the rear of the car and the new LED rear lights, which were inspired by the Lancia Stratos, we previously saw a photo of the front of the car.

Today, with the fourth image, we unveil the rear of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which reflects the brand new, pure and radical design language. The iconic round rear LED headlights, reminiscent of the victorious Lancia Stratos, frame the Lancia logo in a perfect dialog between purity and radicality, also seen in the Ypsilon lettering underneath,” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO.

The rear of the car appears in the fourth image of the New Lancia Ypsilon, featuring the iconic round LED headlights with a clear reference to the brand’s most brutal spirit and to the unforgettable Lancia Stratos, a legendary model in the world of rallying. The two headlights now features a new design element, the letter Y, an extreme symbolic synthesis set horizontally within the circles.

You can find out more information about the new Lancia car over at the Lancia website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car and seeing it in full when it gets official.

Source Lancia



