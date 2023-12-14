New Lancia Ypsilon teased in new photo

Lancia has released a teaser photo of its new Lancia Ypsilon and this gives us an idea of what the front of the car will look like, it will be unveiled at a press event in Milan in February 2024.

This is the second teaser image that Lancia has released of their new car and as we can see there will be a light up logo and lights on the front grill of the car, more details are below.

Today, with the second image, we unveil the front of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which features a reinterpretation of the historical grille, the calice, projected into the future through three rays of light, making it iconic, memorable and visible from afar. Above the ‘calice’ stands the Lancia lettering for a double signature ‘calice-lettering’ that will mark the front of all three new models of the brand: a ‘calice of light’ that virtually embraces the brand name and clearly identifies Lancia identity, guiding it towards electric mobility,” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO.

We are looking forward to seeing the final design of the new Lancia Ypsilon when it is made official in February 2024, as soon as we get more information about the cars design and features, we will let you know.

Source Lancia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals