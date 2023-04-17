Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car unveiled

Lancia has unveiled a new concept car, the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, and the carmaker has revealed that this shows the vision for the Lancia brand for the next 10 years, this is a new electric vehicle concept from Lancia.



This new Lancvia concept car comes with a unique design and it is designed to have a range of around 700km on a single charge which certainly sounds impressive.

“Today Lancia presents Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand vision for the next 10 years that takes the brand into the era of electric mobility and sums up our way of conceiving and experiencing the car. Starting with the new Ypsilon, our cars of the future will be inspired by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE,” stated Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

A 100% electric car, with a brand vision in terms of range with over 700 km, little more than 10 minutes of charging time and energy consumption less than 10 kWh per 100 km.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first car inspired by the world of furniture, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, leader in the upscale furniture industry, for a typically Italian “home feeling” experience.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first car equipped with the S.A.L.A. virtual interface that we will find on the new Ypsilon. And thanks to S.A.L.A, Lancia will be the first Stellantis brand to adopt Chameleon and TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) technologies, which centralize the audio, climate control and lighting functions, enabling the environment inside the car to be adapted at the touch of a button or by the sound of your voice.

You can find out more information about the new Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car over at the Lancia website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing exactly whhat Lancia has planned for its next-generation vehicles.

