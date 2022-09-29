New Lamborghini Urus S SUV unveiled

Lamborghini is launching a new model in its Urus SUV range, the Lamborghini Urus S, the car comes with increased power.

The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 656 horsepower, the car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds and it has a top speed of 189 miles per hour.

Automobili Lamborghini announces the Urus the successor to the original Urus that established a new Super SUV niche in the luxury segment. The Urus S delivers increased power combined with luxurious versatility and presence to confirm its status as the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini Super SUV, alongside the new Urus Performante for those seeking maximum sports performance.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation.”

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Urus S at the link below, pricing starts at €195,538 before taxes.

Source Lamborghini



