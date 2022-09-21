Lamborghini LMDh prototype to use V8 twin turbo hybrid

Lamborghini has revealed some more information about their new Lamborghini LMDh prototype, the car will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine.

The new LMDH prototype will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The car will make its first competitive debut in the 2024 race season.

In accordance with the LMDh regulations as issued by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the car will feature a hybrid power unit consisting of an internal combustion engine and an Energy Recovery System with a combined output of max 500 kw (681 hp). Alongside the single source ERS kit, Lamborghini has elected to use an 8-cylinder, 90-degree V-angle twin-turbo internal combustion engine developed by company’s motorsport department, Squadra Corse.

With Automobili Lamborghini embarking on a future of hybridisation in its road car production, the LMDh represents a specific energy/performance project based on the experiences of the upcoming generations of its sports cars, fully aligning with the Cor Tauri company strategy. Squadra Corse, therefore, by making the step into a motorsport landscape driven by hybrid propulsion and is the perfect fit with Lamborghini’s transition to hybrid technologies.

