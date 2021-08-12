New KIOXIA Ver 3.1 UFS embedded flash memory introduced

KIOXIA has announced it is now sampling its newest generation of 256 and 512 gigabyte (GB) Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. Built using the companies current high-performance BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory the new embedded flash memory has been created for mobile applications and is housed in 0.8 and 1.0 mm-high packages offering improved random read and random write performance by 30% and 40% respectively, says KIOXIA.

“The broad set of power and space conscious applications that utilize embedded flash memory continue to need higher performance and density, and UFS has increasingly been the solution of choice. From a total GB perspective, UFS now accounts for the majority of the demand relative to e-MMC. According to Forward Insights, when combining overall UFS and e-MMC GB demand worldwide, almost 70% of the demand this year is for UFS, and this will continue to grow.”

“Our latest UFS devices further push the boundaries of performance with features such as Host Performance Booster, and are delivered in the thin package solutions demanded by leading-edge smartphones and other applications,” noted Scott Beekman, senior director of managed flash memory products for KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are pleased to continue to demonstrate our leadership in UFS by providing flash memory solutions that enhance the capabilities of the many applications that use UFS.”

The new UFS 256 GB and 512 GB offers the following features :

Performance increase of 30% for random read and 40% for random write.

Host Performance Booster (HPB) Ver. 2.0: Improves random read performance by utilizing the host side memory to store logical to physical translation tables. While HPB Ver. 1.0 only enables 4 kilobyte chunk size access, HPB Ver. 2.0 enables wider access – which can further boost random read performance.

Thinner 256 GB package at just 0.8 mm height.

Source : KIOXIA

