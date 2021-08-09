ASUSTOR NAS Drivestor 2 and Drivestor 4 entry-level storage unveiled

If you are thinking of upgrading your external hard drive to a fully network attached storage system (NAS) you might be interested to know that hardware manufacturer ASUSTOR has introduced a couple of new NAS drives Drivestor 2 this week in the form of the and Drivestor 4 designed to provide consumers with an entry-level NAS storage system at an affordable price. The Drivestor 2 and 4 NAS storage solutions will be priced at $169 and $269 and are equipped with two and four bays respectively.

Each NAS storage solution is equipped with a Realtek RTD1296 1.4 GHz Quad-Core processor and 1 GB of DDR4 memory and include 2x (3.5″ SATA HDD or SSD) or 4x (3.5″ SATA HDD or SSD) together with a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (2.5G/1G/100M speed). Offering Single port read speeds of 214 MB/s and write speeds of 266 MB/s (RAID 5) with USB 3.2 ports positioned on the front and rear of the NAS. Setup configurations include supported RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, single drive and JBOD as well as Wake On WAN and Wake on LAN features.

“Also arriving with the Drivestor series is ADM 4.0. Optimized, enhanced, secure, easier to use, efficient and fully featured, ADM 4.0 is better in every way thanks to the numerous improvements made. Transcode 4K H.265, 10-Bit media, an ASUSTOR first on an entry level NAS, helping LooksGood to play high-definition movies at almost any resolution. Transcode and play back video smoothly on the Drivestor 2 and 4 by reserving 512 MB of RAM for multimedia purposes by using Media Mode. Use AiData, AiVideos, AiMusic and AiFoto 3 on the Drivestor 2 and 4 to easily stream, enjoy, upload and download documents, photos, videos and music to and from smartphones for both home memories and exceeds the needs of young businesses. Store data at home or at the office easily and safely on a device that gives you control over your data on a device that won’t break the bank.”

Source : ASUSTOR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals