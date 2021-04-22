Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive 16TB external hard drive and gaming hub

Seagate has announced the launch of its new FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive confirming its availability in capacities of 1 TB ($79.99), 2 TB ($109.99), and 5 TB ($179.99), while FireCuda Gaming Hub is available in mass capacities of 8 TB ($219.99) and 16 TB ($399.99), providing a wealth of storage for a wide variety of different applications.

The FireCuda Gaming Hub features the same customization options and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection as the FireCuda Hard Drive, as well as dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals in one place. Both new drives include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind.

“Both new external HDD (Hard Disk Drive) solutions were designed for gamers who are looking to level up their battle stations with high—performing, mass capacity upgrades in a sleek enclosure.Presented in a bold and refined design, the new FireCuda Hard Drive features RGB LED lighting that gamers can customize through Seagate’s Toolkit software for an epic gaming atmosphere. It also features Razer Chroma RGB compatibility to synchronize users’ Chroma-enabled gaming peripherals. The lightweight FireCuda Hard Drive is designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds and is USB bus-powered, making it the winning choice for laptop and PC gamers on the go.”

Source : Seagate : TPU

