New Kia Picanto Starts at £15,595 On the Road

The Kia Picanto has been a prominent player in the A-segment for years, known for its affordability, compact size, and impressive features. The latest version of the Kia Picanto takes these qualities to new heights, boasting significant improvements in both design and technology. The A-segment, which typically consists of small, city-friendly vehicles, is essential for urban residents and first-time car buyers seeking an economical yet dependable car. The new Kia Picanto not only fulfills these requirements but does so with style and efficiency, making it an appealing choice for a broad spectrum of drivers.

A Fresh Look and Cutting-Edge Technology

The new Kia Picanto undergoes a substantial exterior redesign, aligning its aesthetics with Kia’s flagship models, such as the EV9. The car features new vertical headlights and a striking lightbar that seamlessly integrates into the front air intakes, giving the Picanto a modern and dynamic appearance. The interior also receives notable updates, including an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, Apple CarPlay™, and Android Auto™, ensuring that connectivity and convenience remain top priorities.

The Picanto’s exterior color options include Blaze Red, Clear White, Midnight Black, Smokey Blue, Azure Blue, Astro Grey, and Adventurous Green, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle to their liking. However, it’s worth noting that premium paint colors come at an additional cost of £575.

Affordability and Customization

With a starting price of £15,595, the new Kia Picanto maintains its position as an affordable option in the competitive UK market. The car is available in various trims, such as the ‘2’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘3’, and the sportier ‘GT-Line S’, each offering different levels of specification to cater to diverse consumer needs. This allows buyers to choose a Picanto that best suits their preferences and budget.

The Kia Picanto is now available for purchase across the UK, with several customizable features to choose from. This level of personalization ensures that each Picanto owner can have a car that reflects their individual style and requirements.

Efficient Engines and Smooth Transmission

The Kia Picanto is powered by either a three-cylinder 1.0-litre or a four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both engines have been fine-tuned to improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions, making the Picanto a more environmentally friendly choice. The 1.0-litre engine produces 62bhp, while the 1.2-litre engine offers a slightly higher output of 77bhp.

The car comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, ensuring a smooth and engaging driving experience. For those who prefer the convenience of an automatic, an optional five-speed automated manual transmission is available.

Safety First

The new Kia Picanto prioritizes safety, offering a range of features designed to protect both the driver and passengers. These include forward collision avoidance, which helps prevent frontal collisions by detecting potential hazards and automatically applying the brakes if necessary. The car also comes with lane keep assist, which helps keep the vehicle centered in its lane, and rear parking sensors, which aid in safe and easy parking maneuvers.

These safety features, combined with the Picanto’s compact size and agile handling, make it a reliable choice for navigating busy city streets and tight parking spaces.

Source Kia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals