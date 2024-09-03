New Kia EV6 UK Specs & Pricing Revealed

The highly anticipated Kia EV6 has made its debut in the United Kingdom, offering customers an electric crossover with enhanced specifications and attractive pricing. The EV6 is available in three distinct trim levels: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’, and ‘GT-Line S’, each equipped with an impressive 84.0kWh long-range battery pack. This substantial battery capacity enables drivers to enjoy extended driving ranges and faster charging times, setting the Kia EV6 apart from its competitors in the electric vehicle market.

Impressive Performance Across the Range

Regardless of the chosen trim level, the Kia EV6 delivers remarkable performance. The entry-level ‘Air’ variant features a single motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration, generating 225bhp and 350Nm of torque. This powertrain allows the EV6 ‘Air’ to achieve an impressive range of up to 361 miles on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between performance and efficiency.

For customers desiring even more power, the ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models offer the option of either the RWD setup or a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The AWD variants elevate the total power output to an impressive 320bhp and torque to a substantial 605Nm. Despite the increased performance, these models still maintain considerable driving ranges, ensuring that drivers can enjoy the thrill of electric power without compromising on practicality.

Competitive Pricing and Attractive Benefit-in-Kind Rates

The Kia EV6 enters the UK market with competitive pricing, making it an appealing choice for both private and fleet customers. The entry-level ‘Air’ model starts at £45,575, while the ‘GT-Line’ is available from £48,575. For those seeking the ultimate in performance and features, the top-tier ‘GT-Line S’ begins at £53,675.

In addition to the attractive purchase prices, fleet customers will benefit from favorable benefit-in-kind (BIK) rates. The Kia EV6 features a BIK rate of just 2% for the 2024/25 tax year and 3% for 2025/26, making it a cost-effective option for businesses looking to incorporate electric vehicles into their fleets.

Advanced Charging Capabilities and Convenient Charging Times

One of the standout features of the Kia EV6 is its advanced charging capabilities. Equipped with innovative 800V charging technology, the EV6 can achieve peak charging performance of up to 258kW. This means that drivers can charge their vehicles from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, or add up to 343km of range in a mere 15 minutes when using a compatible ultra-fast charger.

These impressive charging times make the Kia EV6 a practical choice for those with busy lifestyles or who frequently embark on long-distance journeys. The ability to quickly recharge the battery ensures that drivers can spend more time on the road and less time waiting at charging stations.

Exploring the Broader Kia Electric Vehicle Lineup

While the Kia EV6 is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the electric vehicle market, it is just one part of Kia’s broader electric vehicle lineup. The company also offers the EV3 and EV9 models, each with its own unique features and specifications designed to cater to different customer needs and preferences.

As advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure continue to evolve, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly accessible and practical for everyday use. The Kia EV6, along with its siblings in the Kia electric vehicle family, represents a significant step forward in the transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future of transportation.

Summary

The arrival of the Kia EV6 in the UK market marks an exciting development for electric vehicle enthusiasts and those considering making the switch to electric mobility. With its impressive range, performance, and competitive pricing, the EV6 is well-positioned to attract a wide range of customers.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, the Kia EV6 stands out as a compelling option, offering a balance of practicality, performance, and affordability. With its advanced charging capabilities and attractive benefit-in-kind rates, the EV6 is poised to make a significant impact on the UK’s electric vehicle landscape.

