Chagdin 260w desktop charging station with real-time display

The Chagdin 260W wireless and USB desktop charger offers users an advanced, high-capacity multi-device charger, featuring a range of ports that set it apart in a crowded desktop charger market. At its heart, the Chagdin charging station is characterized by its impressive total output of up to 260W. This high capacity allows it to power a multitude of devices with ease, ensuring that users can charge multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed or efficiency.

The desktop charging station is equipped with 8 charging ports, including 4 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB-A ports, and a single phone wireless phone charger, and single watch wireless charger. This diverse array of ports enables the charging station to accommodate a wide variety of devices, from laptops and MacBooks to iPhones, iPads, watches, and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $122 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates).

The Chagdin charging station also incorporates an LED display, a feature that provides users with real-time information about the wattage and charging status of each port. This display allows users to monitor their devices’ charging process, providing a level of transparency and control that is often lacking in other charging solutions.

One of the most innovative aspects of the Chagdin charging station is its use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. GaN is a semiconductor material that offers superior efficiency and heat management compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. By leveraging GaN technology, the Chagdin charging station can achieve a performance efficiency of up to 92%, ensuring that devices are charged quickly and safely.

The specific power capacities of the different ports on the Chagdin charging station further enhance its versatility. The USB-C1/2 ports can power up to PD140W each, the USB-C 3/4 ports can power up to PD100W, and the two USB-A ports output 30W. These varying power outputs ensure that each device is charged at an optimal rate, protecting them from potential damage caused by overcharging.

Assuming that the Chagdin funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Chagdin 260w charging station project play the promotional video below.

In addition to its wired charging ports, the Chagdin charging station includes a built-in dual wireless phone and watch charger station. The phone wireless charging feature uses high-quality magnets to deliver faster charging speeds of up to 15W. This charging station is compatible with Qi certified devices, including iPhone 8 or later, AirPods with a wireless charging case, Samsung Galaxy S8 and later, Google Pixels, and other devices.

The Chagdin 260W charging station represents a significant leap forward in multi-device charging solutions. Its high-capacity output, diverse port selection, real-time LED display, and incorporation of GaN technology combine to create a charging station that is not only efficient and versatile but also user-friendly and innovative. Whether for home use or on the go, the Chagdin charging station is a reliable and high-performing power solution for a wide range of devices.

