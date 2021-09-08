New iPad expected to launch at iPhone event next week

It looks like Apple may also be launching a new iPad at their iPhone event next week, this will be the entry level iPad replacement.

The current entry level iPad is now slowing shipping times of October, Apple normally does this when they are about to launch a new product. This was revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Twitter, you can see the tweet below.

The entry level iPad is showing “currently unavailable” and/or shipping delays into October. Apple tells retail employees not to speculate why to consumers. Any guesses why? JK. New ones are coming soon- thinner/faster etc. https://t.co/btCgvwDLbe pic.twitter.com/A1cpGHw1jo — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2021

We heard rumors about the device back in August and it is rumored to be thinner than the current device and also come with a slightly larger display with smaller bezels.

Apple are holding a press event next Tuesday the 14th of September, they will be launching their new iPhone 13 handsets and also the new Apple Watch Series 7. There will be four new iPhones in the range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We will have more details about all of Apple’s new devices including the new iPad when they are made official at the press event next week.

Source Mark Gurman / Twitter

