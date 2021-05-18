New Intel Mac Pro discovered in macOS 11.4 Release Candidate

Apple recently released their macOS 11.4 Release Candidate and this has revealed some details about a new Intel Mac Pro.

Apple is in the process of switching its Macs over to its Apple Silicon processors, this should be done by the end of next year, so it looks like we will see one more Intel based Mac Pro before then.

Steve Moser from MacRumors has discovered references to this new Intel based Mac Pro in the code for the macOS 11.4 Release Candidate.

👀 New Intel Mac still in the pipeline. Anyone want to take a guess on the core count? 😁 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 18, 2021

So it looks like Apple may have a final iMac Pro in the works and it could launch some time this year. We are also expecting to see a range of other new Macs before the end of the year with Apple Silicon processors inside.

Source MacRumors

