Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 Release Candidate

As well as the new Release Candidate versions of iOS, watchOS and Apple TV, Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.4 Release Candidate for the Mac.

This is expected to be the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.4 and Apple should release the final version of the software to everyone some time next week.

The macOS Big Sur 11.4 software brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, it also comes with some new features.

This update will support the new Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for Apple Music when it is released next month. This is a new feature that will bring high end Audi to Apple Music for no extra cost.

We are hoping that the macOS Big Sur 11.4 Software will be released early next week, probably on Monday or Tuesday, we will let you know if we hear any further details about the release.

Source MacRumors

