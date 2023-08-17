New Honda CR-V SUV starts at £45,895 OTR

The new Honda CR-V SUV was made official back in May and now Honda has revealed how much the car will cost in the UK. Pricing for the new Honda CR-V will start at £45,895 on the road.

There will be a range of different trim levels, the first is the Elegance which starts at £45,895, the next is the Advance which starts at £48,895, the top model is the Advance Tech and this model starts at £53,995.

The sixth generation of the CR-V debuts later this year with a bolder appearance and class-leading levels of practicality, combined with exceptional connectivity and comfort. The popular C-segment SUV will be available with either a full hybrid (e:HEV) or, for the first time in Europe, a plug-in hybrid (e:PHEV) powertrain, delivering dynamic performance and efficiency across the range – and in the case of the latter, up to 50 miles of all-electric range.

Behind its new design, the latest CR-V is now wider, longer, and taller than the outgoing model – with its 40mm longer wheelbase helping to create more interior space, including 16mm more rear legroom and an 18 per cent increase in luggage capacity.

Greater road presence is offered by a more aggressive front-end, distinguishing e:HEV and e:PHEV variants by their own exclusive grille design. The thin headlights and new signature daytime running lights combine to enhance this visual appeal further, while at the rear, the vertical brake light and turn signal combination is a smart upgrade of the instantly recognisable CR-V taillight design.

You can find out more information about the new Honda CR-V over at the Honday website at the link below, the car is now avail;able to order in the UK and Europe and delivbries will start later this year.

Source Honda



