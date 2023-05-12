2023 Honda CR-V SUV gets ofifical

Honda has unveiled its new 2023 Honda CR-V SUV, the car was made official at the Honda European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany, and the car will be available with a range of power options.

This will include an e:HEV full hybrid or for the first time in Europe an e:PHEV plug-in hybrid, you can see more information on the range of engine options that will be available below.

The all-new model retains its familiar silhouette, but with a design evolution that increases its road presence. This starts with more purposeful styling at the front, with e:HEV and e:PHEV variants each distinguished by their own exclusive grille design. Thin headlights combine with new signature daytime running lights to generate a strong visual presence, while at the rear, the vertical brake light and turn signal combination is a smart evolution of the instantly recognisable CR-V taillight design.

Visibility was another key focus during design and development. The front corner points of the CR-V are low, thanks to a wide, uncluttered bonnet, allowing drivers to understand the overall shape of the car. In combination with the large glasshouse, the CR-V offers outstanding all-round outward visibility for all occupants, reducing stress, increasing the feeling of openness and delivering a sense of safety and reassurance to all occupants.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Honda CR-V over at the Honda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or availability.

Source Honda





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals