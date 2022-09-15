3 new GoPro HERO11 Black action cameras launched

GoPro has today introduced and launched three new HERO11 Black action cameras in the form of the HERO11 Black which is now available to purchase for GoPro Subscribers at $399.98 or $499.99 for all others. The HERO11 Black Creator Edition is also available worldwide today priced at $579.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $699.99 for those that are not. Finally the third in the new action camera in the range the HERO11 Black Mini will be available next month priced at $299.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $399.99 for others and will be officially launching on October 25th 2022.

“Meet the most powerful GoPro yet, HERO11 Black. Its new image sensor captures more of the scene with higher image quality, better video stabilization, + the flexibility to turn your footage into wide, cinematic clips or extra-tall, vertical shots for social media. It features 5.3K video, 27MP photos, Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, + dual LCD screens to frame your content. While your GoPro is charging, your shots auto-upload to the cloud + then an edited highlight video is sent to you.”

HERO11 Black

“The world’s most versatile camera, more powerful and convenient than ever before. Featuring GoPro’s proven signature HERO camera design, durability and performance, HERO11 Black is set to be the camera more professionals and enthusiasts turn to than any other to capture immersive footage that makes you feel like you were there.”

HERO11 Black Creator Edition

“An all-in-one content capturing powerhouse that makes vlogging, filmmaking and live streaming easy with an ultra lightweight design that fits into the palm of your hand. It features all of HERO11 Black’s performance plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge. HERO11 Black Creator Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.”

HERO11 Black Mini action camera

“A smaller, lighter, simpler version of HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling. HERO11 Black Mini’s smaller size and simple one-button design makes it the perfect choice for people who want maximum simplicity without sacrificing even a hint of performance or quality. Want to keep it simple but still look like a HERO? Choose HERO11 Black Mini.”

Source : GoProHero



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals