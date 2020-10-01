New Google Chromecast gets official (Video)

We recently saw some leaked details on the new Google Chromecast and the device is now official and it comes with the new Google TV.

The updated Google Chromecast comes with support for 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and it comes with Dolby Vision.

The new Chromecast voice remote is comfortable to hold, easy to use and full of new features. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help you find something to watch, answer everyday questions like “how’s the weather?” or play YouTube Music all with just your voice. And when it’s time to cozy up on the sofa for movie night, you can control your smart home lights to set the mood or check your front door with Nest Camera to keep tabs on your pizza delivery. We also have dedicated buttons for today’s most popular streaming services, YouTube and Netflix, to give you instant access to the content you love. Best of all, you won’t have to juggle multiple remotes thanks to our programmable TV controls for power, volume and input.

You can find out more information about the new Google Chromecast over at Google at the link below, it is available in the US for $49.99 and will be headed to more countries on the 15th of October.

Source Google

