20 new GeForce NOW games arrive in June 2023

The GeForce NOW cloud gaming service developed by NVIDIA allowing gamers to stream and play games across various devices has further expanded its library of games this week. With the inclusion of 20 new games in June 2023, notably the titles from the Age of Empires series.

This move comes as part of an ongoing partnership between NVIDIA and Microsoft, marking the introduction of Xbox games to the cloud. Among these additions, Ensemble Studios’ Age of Empires series stands out, which has been a significant player in the real-time strategy (RTS) gaming field since 1997.

New GeForce NOW games June 2023

The service will incorporate all four latest Steam versions of the Age of Empires series: Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition. These games will be playable on diverse platforms including PC, Mac, and Chromebooks. They will also continuously receive new content and updates, including recently released and upcoming expansions.

The GeForce NOW service is offered in different membership tiers. The “Priority” membership allows members to bypass waiting lines and enjoy extended gaming sessions. Meanwhile, the “Ultimate” membership is designed for more demanding users, offering gaming sessions of up to eight hours and up to 4K resolution.

In addition, members can look for the following two games this week:

System Shock (New release on Steam)

Killer Frequency (New release on Steam, June 1)

And here’s what the rest of June looks like:

Amnesia: The Bunker (New release on Steam, June 6)

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (New release on Steam, June 8)

Dordogne (New release on Steam, June 13)

Aliens: Dark Descent (New release on Steam, June 20)

Trepang2 (New release on Steam, June 21)

Layers of Fear (New release on Steam)

Park Beyond (New release on Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (New release on Steam)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Steam)

Derail Valley (Steam)

I Am Fish (Steam)

Golf Gang (Steam)

Contraband Police (Steam)

Bloons TD 6 (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon II (Steam)

Much Ado About May

In addition to the 16 games announced in May, six extra joined the GeForce NOW library:

Voidtrain (Steam)

Gears 5 (Steam)

Planet of Lana (Steam)

Deathloop (Steam)

Grounded (Steam)

Pentiment (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA



