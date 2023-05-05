Amnesia: The Bunker WW1 horror game 10 minute gameplay

Those of you looking forward to the launch of the new Amnesia: The Bunker game later this month will be pleased to know that a 10 minute gameplay trailer has been released providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the new first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker. Amnesia: The Bunker will officially launch on May 23, 2023 and will be available via Steam for the PC.

“Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.”

“Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.”

Source : Steam





