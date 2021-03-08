Evil Inside first-person psychological horror game announced

Development and publisher JanduSoft will be launching their new first-person psychological horror game, Evil Inside later this month. Making it available to play from March 25, 2021 onwards. Within the game players take on the role of a teenager in charge of his little brother. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Evil Inside.

“The objective is to gather the fragments of the Spiritual board, found around the house, to be able to contact Rose, her mother, and discover the truth. The whole argument of Evil Inside happens in a mysterious house … or almost everything. Explore Mark’s house that is constantly changing. Slowly the atmosphere will change. Nothing is what it seems. Beat your fears. Face terror and truth. But above all… enjoy a real horror experience. Everything has been very strange. Why did dad do that? He is now in prison. He was a good person… Something is not right. I need to know the truth… but only she knows. Or she knew it. I need to talk to her, I need to discover the truth. What happened?”

Source : PlayStation : Steam

