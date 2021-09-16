New Ford Fiesta unveiled with hybrid option

Ford has unveiled their new Ford Fiesta and the car comes with a range of engine options which include a new 48-volt EcoBoost Hybrid, there is also a new Ford Fiesta ST with 200PS.

The new 2021 Ford Fiesta comes with a range of upgrades, this includes a new Matrix LED headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam, 12.3-inch customizable instrument display and more.

The new Fiesta, available to order now from £16,620 on the road, for delivery in early 2022, also introduces a 12.3-inch digital instrument display that helps drivers stay informed for relaxing journeys. Local Hazard Information 1 and Wrong-Way Alert 1 make their Fiesta debuts among a suite of sophisticated driver assistance technologies.

Electrified powertrains will help new Fiesta drivers save fuel and reduce emissions while maximising driving fun. Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid technology helps optimise fuel efficiency while simultaneously enhancing Fiesta’s acclaimed driving dynamics with responsive acceleration. The technology works hand-in-hand with Ford’s Powershift seven-speed automatic transmission option for fast, seamless gearchanges and the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring Fiesta driving experience.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Ford Fiesta range over at Ford at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £16,670 and there are a number of models in the range.

Source Ford

