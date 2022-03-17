New Ferrari 296 GT3 teased

Ferrari has released some sketches and also some details of its new Ferrari 296 GT3, the car will be based on the Ferrari 296 GTB.

The new Ferrari 296 GT3 will replace the Ferrari 488 GT3 which had a total of 429 wins out of 770 races, you can find more details below.

For Ferrari Competizioni GT designers and engineers, matching this list of triumphs represents not only a challenge to be overcome, but an inexhaustible reserve of experiences and technical solutions from which to draw and to sculpt into a new form.

The design of the 296 GT3, taking away the aerodynamic and the characteristic elements of the racing version, has preserved the link to the production model, which from its very conception is inspired by cars such as the 1963 250 LM. That car achieved major successes, such as in the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans (Ferrari’s last overall victory in this race), also enjoying great success among the private teams.

The 296 GT3, already being assembled at the Oreca di Signes plants, will mark the return to the track of a Ferrari equipped with a 6-cylinder engine, even though – in compliance with technical regulations – it will not be equipped with the electric unit.

You can find out more information about the new Ferrari 296 GT3 over at the Ferraro website at the link below.

Source Ferrari

