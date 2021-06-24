Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Ferrari 296 GTB is a stunning hybrid with 819 horsepower

By

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari has unveiled its latest supercar, the Ferrari 296 GTB, the car is a stunning looking hybrid that comes with an impressive 819 horsepower.

The is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 engine which is combined with an electric motor, the car is a PHEV or plug-in hybrid and it will have an all electric range of 25 km.

Ferrari PHEV

A truly revolutionary vehicle for Ferrari, its introduces a new type of engine: a 663cv 120° V6 coupled with an electric motor. The combined output of the hybrid architecture is a massive 830cv, and it thus delivers incredible performance, together with an exhilarating and unique soundtrack.

Ferrari 296 GTB

Importantly, the car’s name – which combines its total displacement (2,992cc) and number of cylinders with the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym, in finest Ferrari tradition – was chosen to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello.

Ferrari has switched from a V8 to a V6 for their latest supercar and combined the new engine with electric power, the car looks stunning from the photos.

Ferrari 296 GTB

This new combination gives the car a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 205 miles per hour.

Ferrari 296 GTB

You can find out more details about the new Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV over at the Ferrari website at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much this new Ferrari supercar will cost.

Source Ferrari

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets