New electric Porsche Cayenne confirmed

We have been hearing rumors about an all-electric Porsche Cayenne SUV for some time and now Porsche has confirmed that the car is in development.

Porsche has confirmed at its annual press conference that a new all-electric model of the Porsche Cayenne is on the way.

At the same time, Porsche wants to continue with its ambitious electrification strategy. The all-electric Macan has reached the home straight and will be available to customers in 2024. The all-electric 718 is planned for the middle of the decade. In the medium term it will only be available as an all-electric model. It will be followed by the all-electric Cayenne. The fourth generation of the SUV will underline Porsche’s goal of delivering more than 80 per cent of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030.

Porsche is also planning to expand its product portfolio upwards with an all-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne. This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline, along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle. This will be based on the platform SSP Sport developed by Porsche. “We are thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning. We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the US,” explains Blume.

Porsche will be launching its all-electric Macan in 2024 and then the Porsche Cayenne after that, we do not have an exact timescale for the launch as yet.

Source Porsche





