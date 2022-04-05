New DeLorean EV to be unveiled in August

DeLorean has announced that its new EV will be unveiled in August, the car will be made official on the 18th of August at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The design of the new DeLorean EV will be slightly different from the previous model that has been made iconic by the Back to the Future movies. The photo above is a teaser of this new electric vehicle.

Although the new EV will still be displayed on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on August 21, 2022, the long-awaited DeLorean reveal will come three days sooner. “Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble beach” said Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company Inc. The past, present, and future of DeLorean will unfold over the duration of Monterey Car Week through a series of activations and events showcasing the vehicle. Along with the reveal, DeLorean will also announce the official name of the vehicle.

As DeLorean prepares to take the stage in August, they released a pixelated teaser of the first official image of the EV on Friday. After a weekend of speculation, a three-quarter shot of the vehicle was made clear Monday, showcasing the left shoulder and back tail light of the concept car.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new DeLorean EV, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source DeLorean

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals