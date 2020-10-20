New Cupra Formentor SUV starts at £27,300

Seat have revealed the UK pricing for their new Cupra Formentor SUV, the car will start at £27,300, this is for the 1.5 TSI petrol model.

There will be a range of different engine options, this will include n1 .4 litre plug in hybrid with either 201 or 242 horsepower.

There will also be a 2.0 litre petrol model with 187 horsepower and a top model which will come with 306 horsepower, this one will set you back £39,930.

At the top of the range and available from the launch, is a 310PS petrol unit that offers the ultimate expression of the CUPRA brand’s DNA, with an emotional sound that adds to the allure of the vehicle.

The CUPRA Formentor also looks to the future, revving up the shift to electrification by integrating two high-performance plug-in hybrid technology too, harnessing the power of combustion and electricity with an output of 245PS or 204PS. Offering the performance CUPRA customers expect, but more in tune with a world focused on minimising its environmental impact.

Source Seat, AutoCar

