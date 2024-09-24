New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose has expanded its acclaimed QuietComfort line with the introduction of the new QuietComfort Earbuds. Designed for everyday use, these earbuds offer powerful audio, renowned noise cancellation, customizable tap controls, and seamless voice commands. With a wireless charging case and up to 8.5 hours of battery life, these earbuds are a compact, powerful, and durable package.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024

Key Takeaways Best-in-class noise cancellation with six microphones

Water and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating

Up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge

Wireless charging case with 2.5 additional charges

Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connection

Customizable touch controls via the Bose QC Earbuds app

Voice ID for seamless voice commands

Low Latency Audio mode for synchronized audio

Noise Cancellation and Audio Quality

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deliver a high-quality listening experience featuring the best-in-class noise cancellation that the Bose brand is known for. Each earbud houses three microphones, creating a system of six microphones that work together for optimal noise cancellation and voice pickup. This ensures a rich listening experience that hits all the right notes, whether you’re commuting, working out, or simply relaxing.

Designed for Everyday Use

Fit for an active, everyday lifestyle, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are water and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They are designed to feel comfortable, snug, and secure, making them perfect for daily commutes, walks in the park, or evening runs. A trio of eartip and stability band sizes allows users to customize the fit to the shape of their ears, ensuring a fit that won’t quit.

Battery Life and Connectivity

The earbuds offer up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. The wireless charging case holds 2.5 additional charges, providing a total of up to 21.25 hours of battery life. It only takes 1.5 hours to reach full strength, and a quick 20-minute charge provides up to three hours of additional battery life. With advanced Bluetooth 5.3, users can experience seamless, uninterrupted listening up to 30 feet away and easily switch between devices with multipoint connection.

Customizable Controls and Features

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds can be controlled using the Bose QC Earbuds app, which offers rich functionality and personalization. Users can customize touch controls on either the right or left earbud, configuring single, double, or triple taps. The app also allows users to switch between ANC settings, adjust a five-band EQ, and use Voice ID for seamless voice commands. Additional features include Remote Selfie, Low Latency Audio mode, and Battery Prediction.

Pricing and Availability

The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are available at Bose for $179. They come in three color options: Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac. This competitive pricing makes them an attractive option for anyone looking to invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling earbuds.

For those interested in exploring more about Bose's offerings, the company also provides a range of other audio products, including over-ear headphones, portable speakers, and home audio systems. Each product is designed with the same commitment to quality and innovation that Bose is known for.



