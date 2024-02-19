Bose Ultra Open all-day earbuds with aptX Adaptive

If you are searching for a pair of headphones that you can wear all day you might be interested in know that Bose has unveiled their latest innovation in personal audio, the Ultra Open Earbuds, which are now available for $299. These all-day earbuds are a unique offering in the market, providing users with an immersive audio experience while still keeping them connected to their surroundings. This is particularly appealing for those who enjoy listening to music but do not want to be completely isolated from the world around them.

The earbuds feature a distinctive cuff-shaped design that wraps comfortably around the ear, allowing for extended use without discomfort. This design choice is a departure from traditional in-ear models and ensures that the ear canal is not blocked, which contributes to the user’s ability to hear ambient sounds.

All-day earbuds

At the heart of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds is the OpenAudio technology, which delivers clear sound with minimal sound leakage. This technology is complemented by Immersive Audio, which creates a three-dimensional soundstage, enhancing the richness of the listening experience. The earbuds are equipped with the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, which includes the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec, ensuring high-quality audio streaming with low latency.

Beyond their sound capabilities, the earbuds are designed with convenience and durability in mind. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless connectivity and are compatible with Bose SimpleSync, which allows for seamless pairing with Bose smart soundbars and speakers. The earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant, meaning they can handle sweat and splashes, making them a great choice for active individuals.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

The Bose Music app enhances the user experience with an Auto Volume feature that adjusts the volume based on ambient noise levels. The earbuds themselves have a stylish look with a brushed metallic finish and are designed to be compatible with accessories such as glasses and hats, thanks to their flexible attachment method. A silicone-coated flex arm keeps the earbuds secure and comfortable during activities. Users can also manage playback and volume directly on the earbuds, which adds to the convenience factor.

Battery life is a critical aspect of wireless earbuds, and Bose addresses this need by offering up to 7.5 hours of listening time, or 4.5 hours when using the Immersive Audio feature. The included charging case extends the battery life further, and Google’s Fast Pair technology makes the initial setup process quick and easy.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds come in two colors, Black and White Smoke, and are aimed at those who seek a high-quality audio experience without sacrificing awareness of their environment. Whether for commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, these earbuds are designed to provide a balanced listening experience that does not compromise on sound immersion or situational awareness. Bose’s latest product is a testament to their commitment to innovation in personal audio, offering a solution that meets the needs of users who value both sound quality and environmental connection.



