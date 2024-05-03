Bose SoundLink Max portable Bluetooth speaker

Bose has this week introduced its new SoundLink Max portable Bluetooth speaker which is now available to preorder priced at $399. The SoundLink Max speaker features the Bose Articulated Array configuration, consisting of three precisely positioned transducers, working in harmony to create a wide, immersive soundstage that envelops the listener. The inclusion of two custom-designed passive radiators further enhances the speaker’s capabilities, delivering a surprisingly powerful and deep bass response that belies its compact size.

With a battery life of up to 20 hours, the SoundLink Max is ready to keep the music playing throughout the day and well into the night. When it’s time to recharge, the USB-C port not only powers up the speaker but can also be used to charge your mobile devices, ensuring you stay connected even when you’re away from a power outlet.

Bose SoundLink Max

To ensure that every note is reproduced with utmost clarity and fidelity, Bose has integrated its proprietary digital signal processing technologies into the SoundLink Max. These advanced algorithms work tirelessly to minimize distortion and enhance sound clarity, resulting in a listening experience that is remarkably true to the original recording. Whether you’re enjoying the nuances of an acoustic performance or the pulsating beats of electronic music, the SoundLink Max delivers audio that is both detailed and dynamic.

Tailored Sound for Every Listener

Recognizing that sound preferences vary from person to person, Bose has equipped the SoundLink Max with Adjustable EQ settings accessible through the Bose app. This feature allows users to fine-tune the bass, mid-range, and treble levels according to their individual tastes and the genre of music they are listening to. Whether you prefer a bass-heavy sound or a more balanced profile, the SoundLink Max can be customized to suit your preferences, ensuring a personalized audio experience every time.

Built to Withstand the Elements

The Bose SoundLink Max is not just a speaker for the living room; it is designed to accompany you on all your adventures. The speaker’s enclosure is crafted from powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel, a material that is resistant to peeling, flaking, corrosion, and even UV light. This rugged construction ensures that the SoundLink Max can withstand the rigors of outdoor use, making it an ideal companion for beach trips, poolside gatherings, and camping expeditions.

Furthermore, the SoundLink Max features an impressive IP67 rating, which means it is fully protected against dust ingress and can even withstand temporary immersion in water. This level of durability gives users the peace of mind to enjoy their music without worrying about the elements.

Bluetooth 5.3 Portable Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Max is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the latest version of the wireless technology, ensuring a stable and efficient connection to your audio source. The speaker supports a range of audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, allowing for high-quality audio streaming from a variety of devices.

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive is an audio codec technology designed to provide improved audio quality and latency management for wireless listening experiences. This technology is an evolution of Qualcomm’s previous aptX codecs, including aptX and aptX HD. It adapts dynamically to provide robust, high-quality wireless audio that adjusts to the external RF environment and the type of content being played.

The codec dynamically adjusts its bitrate to offer the best possible audio quality while maintaining a stable wireless connection. It ranges between 279 kbps to 420 kbps, adapting to the needs of the audio content, whether it’s high-fidelity music, a movie, or a game, optimizing for audio quality or low latency as required. This flexibility makes it particularly useful in environments where wireless conditions are constantly changing, such as in public places with many competing signals.

AptX Adaptive is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports 24-bit audio at a sampling rate of up to 48 kHz. The main benefit of this technology is its ability to automatically adjust to optimize for both audio quality and low latency, making it ideal for a range of applications from listening to music to gaming, where minimizing delay between video and audio is crucial.

The Future of Portable Audio

The Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth portable speaker represents a significant step forward in the evolution of portable audio technology. By combining exceptional sound quality, rugged durability, and user-friendly features, Bose has created a device that caters to the needs of modern music enthusiasts. Whether you’re a discerning audiophile or simply someone who appreciates great sound, the SoundLink Max is an investment in your listening experience, one that will continue to deliver outstanding performance for years to come.



