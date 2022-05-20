New BMW M4 CSL unveiled

The new 2022 BMW M4 CSL is now official and the car comes with some impressive specifications. This includes 542 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds, the car has a top speed of 191 miles per hour.

As with previous CSL models, the focus of this car is being lightweight, it comes with M Carbon full bucket seats, M Carbon ceramic brakes and more.

The stripped-back racing character of the BMW M4 CSL is underpinned by a time-honoured concept that harnesses cutting-edge development expertise and the latest technology to create an enthralling end result. “CSL” stands for “Competition, Sport, Lightweight”, referencing the critical role of weight-minimised design in achieving success in motor sport. The BMW 3.0 CSL developed by BMW Motorsport GmbH according to this same principle won the European Touring Car Championship at the first attempt in 1973. And the M4 CSL is also following in the tyre tracks of successful special-edition models from earlier generations of the BMW M3/M4, most notably the legendary BMW M3 CSL from 2003 and the BMW M4 GTS unveiled in 2016.

For BMW M GmbH, the world premiere of the BMW M4 CSL at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (20 – 22 May 2022) will be one of the highlights of its 50th anniversary year. Production of the special-edition model will begin – in a limited run of exactly 1,000 examples – at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in July 2022.

Just 1,000 units of the M4 CSL will be made and you can find out more information about the BMW M4 CSL over at BMW’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals