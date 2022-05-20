New BMW M4 CSL shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new BMW M4 CSL and now we get to see the car5 in action in a new promo video from BMW.

The new M4 CSL comes with some impressive performance, it features a top speed of 191 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.7 seconds.

The body of the BMW M4 CSL is painted in the exclusive Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic as standard. This exterior shade teams up with exposed carbon-fibre surfaces and red accents to create a visually expressive appearance of sporting purity. Alternatively, customers can specify their new M4 CSL in Alpine White solid or Sapphire Black metallic.

The carbon-fibre structure of the body components is visible in various areas, including the two chiselled indents in the bonnet. The surfaces of the indents – which are not painted in body colour – are highlighted additionally by red outlines. Red accent lines also bring extra emphasis to the two fins on the CFRP roof of the new BMW M4 CSL, the contours of its side sills, the black model badges, and the model-specific CFRP splitters and air curtain inserts in the front apron.

Source BMW

