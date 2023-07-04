New BMW Exploro bikes unveiled

The new BMW Exploro bike series offers a wide range of travel options on two wheels. In collaboration with 3T, BMW has created three types of bikes for various uses: gravel, road, and urban. These bikes feature advanced technology, and modern design, and can be ordered with an electric motor. With visually striking designs and premium components, these special-edition models reflect BMW’s commitment to performance and quality. The bikes come with a full-carbon-fibre frame available in six different sizes.

The SRAM Rival AXS groupset offers electronic, wireless 12-speed gearing for precise gear changes and a clean cockpit. The carbon fibre frames feature a sleek two-tone paint finish and internal cable routing for hydraulic disc brakes. The frames have a darker shade on the lower section and a lighter tone on the top tube, seatpost, and fork. With a 40-tooth sprocket and a cassette range of 10-44 teeth, the gears provide optimal ratios for different terrains. The hydraulic SRAM Rival brakes with 160mm discs ensure powerful stopping. The electric versions of the bikes, equipped with a Mahle X20 rear-wheel hub motor, offer additional power. With seamless integration and lightweight design, the BMW Exploro e-bikes closely resemble their non-electric counterparts.

You can find out more information about all of the six new BMW Exploro bikes over at the BMW website at the link below, pricing starts at €4,999 for the standard modes and £7,999 for the electric models.

Source BMW



