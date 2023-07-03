BMW iX5 Hydrogen visits the UK

The new BMW iX5 Hydrogen is currently being tested and BMW has announced that its pilot fleet of vehicles has visited the UK. The car has been in testing for some time and there are under 100 cars in the fleet.

BMW launched their pilot fleet for this new Hydrogen SUV back in February and the cars have been in development for the last four years and are now being thoroughly tested ahead of their launch.

The fleet is being deployed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes. This active driving experience will be the first chance for people not involved in the development process to gain a direct impression of what the BMW iX5 Hydrogen has to offer.

“Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection. After all, it is one of the most efficient ways of storing and transporting renewable energies”, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “We should use this potential to also accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility. One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide.”

You can find out more information about the BMW iX5 Hydrogen car over at BMW at the link below, it will be interesting to see what the final car is like when it launches.

Source BMW



