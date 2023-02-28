BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet launched

BMW has announced that it is bringing its hydrogen cars to the road with the launch of the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet.

The cars have been in development over the last four years and now a fleet of 100 cars will be tested on the road.

The fleet of under 100 vehicles will then be employed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups. This active driving experience will therefore be the first chance for people not involved in the development process to gain a direct impression of what the BMW iX5 Hydrogen has to offer.

“Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection. After all, it is one of the most efficient ways of storing and transporting renewable energies”, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “We should use this potential to also accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility. One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals